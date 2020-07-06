Nordea buys Norway's Frende occupational pension portfolio

July 6 (Reuters) - Nordic banking group Nordea said on Monday it has agreed to acquire the occupational and individual pension portfolios from Frende Livsforsikring AS for an undisclosed sum.

Frende’s occupational and individual pension portfolios have total unit-linked assets of 4.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($446 million), and it has around 5,600 corporate customers representing around 32,000 individual policyholders. ($1 = 9.4277 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Kim Coghill)