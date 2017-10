HELSINKI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nordic region’s biggest bank Nordea plans to cut up to 54 jobs in Finland, white collar union Nousu said on Friday.

The union said in its website that the planned layoffs are part of reorganization of Nordea’s capital markets and investment bank unit.

Nordea was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)