October 26, 2017 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nordea Q3 profit in line, says to cut staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported third-quarter operating earnings in line with market expectations on Thursday and said it planned to cut staff by at least 6,000 employees and consultants to stay competitive.

Operating profit for the period was 1.09 billion euros ($1.29 billion) compared with a mean forecast of 1.09 billion seen in a poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.15 billion. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

