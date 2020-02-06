Nordea Q4 earnings just above expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank, the Nordic region’s biggest lender, reported fourth-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Thursday, boosted by lower costs and increased lending business.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 750 million euros ($825 mln) from a year-ago 505 million to beat an analysts’ mean forecast of 705 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank proposed a dividend of 0.4 cents per share for 2019, down from 0.69 in 2018 and in line with the mean analyst forecast of 0.40 cents. ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Colm Fulton)