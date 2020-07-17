UPDATE 2-Nordea's quarterly profit slumps 66% as loan losses mount

(Adds details on Q2, dividend plans, CEO comments)

By Tarmo Virki

July 17 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank on Friday reported a 66% slump in second-quarter operating profit, hit by an increase in loan-loss provisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit fell to 306 million euros ($348 million) from 900 million euros last year, missing average analysts’ forecast of 885 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

“The lockdowns and market turbulence had a negative financial impact, primarily affecting net fee and commission income,” Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

The Nordic region’s biggest lender said it had updated the credit quality outlook and estimated total net loan losses for the full year 2020 to be below 1 billion euros. In 2019, the bank reported net loan losses, minus one-off items, of 254 million euros.

In addition to underlying loan losses of 310 million euros for the quarter, coming in particular from provisions in the oil, gas and offshore sector, Nordea said it increased the management judgement buffer by 388 million euros.

Nordea deemed the proactive approach to be prudent and that it provides predictability, given the current economic uncertainty.

The group’s net interest income rose 2% to 1.09 billion euros, in line with analysts expectations in the Refinitiv poll, while net commission income fell 9% to 673 million euros, missing estimates of 711 million euros.

Nordea reiterated that it would decide on a dividend of up to 0.40 euros per share after October 1.

“Clearly, our financial strength allows us to support our customers and pay a dividend,” Vang-Jensen said.