21 hours ago
Nordex talks to works council to address demand drop in Europe
August 3, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 21 hours ago

Nordex talks to works council to address demand drop in Europe

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nordex on Thursday flagged possible job cuts after saying it was in talks with its works council over how to respond to a decline in the European wind turbine market.

"The situation is that volume in Europe is dropping and we need to adapt to that," Chief Executive Jose Luis Blanco told journalists after the group published higher-than-expected second-quarter results.

In the first six months of 2017, Nordex installed 682 megawatt worth of turbines in Europe, 14 percent less than in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

