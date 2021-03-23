Nordex expects higher 2021 sales as COVID impact weakens

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex on Tuesday said it expects sales and operating margins to rise in 2021, saying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would subside from the second quarter.

Sales are expected to rise to 4.7 billion to 5.2 billion euros ($5.6-$6.2 billion) in 2021 compared with 4.65 billion in 2020, while the core profit (EBITDA) margin is seen at 4.0%-5.5%, up from 2.0% in 2020, Nordex said. ($1 = 0.8386 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)