FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex on Wednesday kept its forecast for a core operating margin of 3-5% after profits more than halved in the first half, saying it expected business to pick up considerably in the remainder of the year.

First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 55% to 17.1 million euros ($19.10 million), resulting in a margin of 1.7%.

($1 = 0.8954 euros)