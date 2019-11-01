Trading halted again on Nordic and Baltic bourses due to tech glitch

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Trading on Nordic and Baltic stock markets was halted again due to technical issues, minutes after trading resumed following an earlier halt, operator Nasdaq said on Friday.

The markets had reopened at 1200 GMT following a two-hour trading halt due to connectivity issues.

“Due to technical disturbances Nasdaq Nordic Equity and Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives markets are halted again,” it said in an emailed statement.

Nasdaq operates the bourses in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. (Reporting by Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen newsrooms; Editing by Hugh Lawson)