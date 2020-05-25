NORDIC POWER-Forward prices gain on drier weather view, higher German rates

May 25 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices rose on Monday, with front-year prices notching a near two-week high, supported by forecasts of drier weather and an uptick in German power rates.

* The Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract was up 0.5 euro at 9.15 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) as of 1355 GMT.

* The front-year contract gained 0.75 euro to 22.65 euros/MWh, having hit its highest since May 12 at 22.68 euros earlier.

* “The weather outlook is drier than on Friday supporting (the) Q3 contract. German power market is also up today,” said Vegard Svarstad, analyst at StormGeo AS.

* Germany’s Cal ‘21 baseload, Europe’s benchmark contract, rose 0.8 euro to 37.70 euros/MWh.

* Carbon front-year allowances firmed 0.24 euro to 21.64 euros a tonne.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead were seen at 15.2 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, as against 20.3 TWh above normal on Friday.

* “Tomorrow and the rest of the week until the weekend will be mostly dry and later in the week also partially sunny,” said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery , or system price, fell 3.9 euro to 4.94 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* In the financial market, the day-ahead contract was last traded at 7.45 euros/MWh. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)