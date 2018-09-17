FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 17, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nasdaq says Nordic commodity clearing house funds fully restored

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Members of Nasdaq’s Nordic commodities exchange have replenished vital clearing house contingency funds that were lost last week when a private Norwegian trader defaulted during a spike in market volatility, the exchange operator said.

“Nasdaq would like to inform our members and clients that the Member Default Fund now has been recapitalized by 100 percent, or 107 million euros ($125.12 million),” it said in a statement.

Nasdaq has previously said it would itself cover a loss to its junior capital of 7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8552 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.