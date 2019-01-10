Nasdaq failed to properly supervise power traders -Norway FSA

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nasdaq’s Nordic commodity exchange in Oslo failed to adequately supervise trading members, relying too heavily on shared resources with other Nasdaq units and blurring responsibilities, Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Thursday.

The report, the result of investigations carried out following the 114 million euro ($131 million) default in September of Norwegian power trader Einar Aas, said Nasdaq must report on corrective measures by March 1. ($1 = 0.8677 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)