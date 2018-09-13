FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 13, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nasdaq says clearing members must pay $117 mln after power trader's default

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Commodities members of Nasdaq Clearing must pay 100 million euros ($116.75 million) by Monday to refill a fund put aside to cover defaults, which used most of its capital to cover losses after a power trader’s default, Nasdaq said on Thursday.

Fluctuations in power prices led to the default of a Nordic electricity trader, with the exchange having to confiscate his portfolio to cover the losses it incurred as a result of the event, Nasdaq said.

“Nasdaq Clearing used 100 million euros from the default fund to cover losses and it also incurred a minor loss itself... Commodities members have two business days to put together the amount back to the default fund,” said a Nasdaq spokesman. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.