Nordic Semiconductor has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest, CFO says

OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor has “no knowledge” of any interest from Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics in buying the Oslo-listed firm, Chief Financial Officer Paal Elstad told Reuters.

Italian newspaper MF on Thursday reported that STMicro is considering an offer for Nordic Semiconductor and that the two companies had held preliminary talks.

“We have no knowledge of this, so we have no comment,” Elstad said. “This is unknown to us.” (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)