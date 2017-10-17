UPDATE 1-Nordic Semiconductor keeps H2 guidance despite lifting Bluetooth sales

(Adds CEO comments, detail)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* Q3 revenue $‍65.7​ million (Reuters poll $65.1 million) vs $52.3 mln in Q2 2016

* Q3 ebit $4.9​ million (Reuters poll $8.2 million) vs $3.9 mln in Q3 2016

* Nordic Semiconductor delivers products within the ultra-low power wireless segment

* Key products based on Bluetooth technology, which represented 69 pct of total revenues in Q3

* CEO Svenn-Tore Larsen says Bluetooth momentum is strong, company raises guidance of Bluetooth sales in H2 2017 to 35-45 pct vs previous guidance of 30-40 pct

* Despite this it keeps total H2 revenue guidance of $120 mln-$130 mln

* Maintains gross margins to be in range of 46–48 pct for h2 2017, in line with the previous half year but below long term target of 50 percent

* Q2 gross margin at 47.8 pct

* Will give guidance for 1h 2018 when it presents Q4 results on Feb 15

* Shares trade 0.2 pct higher at 0800 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)