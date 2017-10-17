FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nordic Semiconductor keeps H2 guidance despite lifting Bluetooth sales
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 17, 2017 / 8:02 AM / in 5 days

UPDATE 1-Nordic Semiconductor keeps H2 guidance despite lifting Bluetooth sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comments, detail)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* Q3 revenue $‍65.7​ million (Reuters poll $65.1 million) vs $52.3 mln in Q2 2016

* Q3 ebit $4.9​ million (Reuters poll $8.2 million) vs $3.9 mln in Q3 2016

* Nordic Semiconductor delivers products within the ultra-low power wireless segment

* Key products based on Bluetooth technology, which represented 69 pct of total revenues in Q3

* CEO Svenn-Tore Larsen says Bluetooth momentum is strong, company raises guidance of Bluetooth sales in H2 2017 to 35-45 pct vs previous guidance of 30-40 pct

* Despite this it keeps total H2 revenue guidance of $120 mln-$130 mln

* Maintains gross margins to be in range of 46–48 pct for h2 2017, in line with the previous half year but below long term target of 50 percent

* Q2 gross margin at 47.8 pct

* Will give guidance for 1h 2018 when it presents Q4 results on Feb 15

* Shares trade 0.2 pct higher at 0800 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.