Nordpool's traded power for H1 2018 up by 9 TWh

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) -

* Nord Pool exchange said a total of 270.7 terawatt hours (TWh) of power was traded in the first six months of this year across all its markets, up from 261.8 TWh in 2017

* In June, the power traded in the Nordic and Baltic day-ahead market was 26.62 TWh from 27.40 TWh last year

* In June, the power traded in Britain’s day-ahead market was 8.65 TWh from 8.42 TWh last year

* In June, the power traded in the Nordic, Baltic and German intraday market was 0.45 TWh from 0.58 TWh last year

* The Nordic system price for June 2018 was calculated at 44.8 euros per megawatt hour, nearly double from June 2018 (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)