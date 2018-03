Denmark's Jyske Bank offers to buy rest of peer Nordjyske Bank at 43 pct premium

COPENHAGEN, March 13 (Reuters) - Deanmark’s Jyske Bank has decided to make an offer to buy all of Nordjyske Bank, of which it already owns 38.47 percent, it said on Tuesday.

Jyske Bank has offered 170 Danish crowns per share, a premium of around 43 percent to Monday’s closing price, valuing Nordjyske Bank at 3.12 billion Danish crowns ($516.45 million) in total.

Shares in Nordjyske jumped 40.34 percent to 167 crowns per share after the bid. Shares in Jyske Bank traded 1.25 percent higher for the day in a slightly positive Danish market.