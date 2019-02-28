NordLB to divest property lender Deutsche Hypo in medium term -owner

HANNOVER, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German lender NordLB will likely sell its property lender Deutsche Hypo in the medium term as it reshapes its strategy following a rescue by its owners agreed this month, one of its owners said.

The head of the savings banks of Lower Saxony, where NordLB is based, said on Thursday that according to NordLB’s business plan several assets were going be sold, possibly to other savings banks.

“That also holds true for Deutsche Hypothekenbank,” Thomas Mang said. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)