UPDATE 1-NordLB to sell property lender Deutsche Hypo in medium term -owner

HANOVER, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German lender NordLB is considering selling property lender Deutsche Hypo as it reshapes its strategy following a rescue agreed by its owners this month, one of the owners said.

Thomas Mang, head of The Savings Banks of Lower Saxony (SVN) — which owns just over a quarter of NordLB — said on Thursday that according to NordLB’s business plan several assets were going be sold, possibly to other savings banks, over the medium-term.

“That also holds true for Deutsche Hypothekenbank,” Thomas Mang said.

NordLB last year dropped plans to sell Deutsche Hypo, saying that due to the unit’s stable earnings, the long-term benefits of keeping the lender outweighed the short-term advantages of a sale.

SVN, as well as two regional states holding a combined 65 percent of NordLB, agreed in early February to recapitalise the bank following heavy writedowns on bad shipping loans.

Separately, Gerhard Grandke, head of The Savings Banks of Hesse (SGVHT) which contributed 100 million euros of the 2.7 billion rescue capital, said that a new business model for NordLB still needed to be defined.

He added that he would support creating a "super landesbank" by merging NordLB with peers Helaba, BayernLB, LBBW and Landesbank Berlin, adding that prospects of a such deal were rather low given resistance from individual lenders.