October 24, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Commerzbank bids for German public-sector bank NordLB - Handelsblatt

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has made a non-binding offer to take over German public-sector lender NordLB, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the matter.

Commerzbank declined to comment, while NordLB was not immediately available for comment.

NordLB aims to boost its capital by about 3 billion euros to cope with bad ship loans and earlier this month collected first round bids for a stake in the bank. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstücker, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

