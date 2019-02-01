Financials
February 1, 2019 / 8:54 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

German regional state backs savings banks' bid for NordLB

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German regional state of Lower Saxony, the majority owner of ailing German public sector bank NordLB, is backing a plan by savings banks to recapitalise the lender, prime minister Stephan Weil said on Friday.

The regional state is ready to pump 1.5 billion euros ($1.72 billion) into the lender, in addition to the 1.2 bln the savings banks are ready to give, he said.

German savings banks on Thursday decided on a plan for the recapitalisation of NordLB, pitting them against a joint bid by private equity groups Cerberus and Centerbridge.

Niedersachsen’s government on Friday said the savings banks’ plan would offer more advantages than the proposal coming from the private sector. ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Arno Schuetze, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below