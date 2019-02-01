German regional state backs savings banks' bid for NordLB

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German regional state of Lower Saxony, the majority owner of ailing German public sector bank NordLB, is backing a plan by savings banks to recapitalise the lender, prime minister Stephan Weil said on Friday.

The regional state is ready to pump 1.5 billion euros ($1.72 billion) into the lender, in addition to the 1.2 bln the savings banks are ready to give, he said.

German savings banks on Thursday decided on a plan for the recapitalisation of NordLB, pitting them against a joint bid by private equity groups Cerberus and Centerbridge.

Niedersachsen’s government on Friday said the savings banks’ plan would offer more advantages than the proposal coming from the private sector. ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Arno Schuetze, editing by Tassilo Hummel)