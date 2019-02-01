UPDATE 1-State, savings banks plan is frontrunner for NordLB revamp

* State ready to offer 2.5 bln euros, 1 bln of guarantees

* Savings banks to inject 1.2 bln euros

* Some bad shipping loans could go into wind-down unit (Adds quotes, background)

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German regional state of Lower Saxony, the majority owner of ailing public sector bank NordLB, is backing a plan by savings banks to recapitalise the lender, prime minister Stephan Weil said on Friday.

The restructuring draft drawn up by Lower Saxony and the savings banks offered more advantages than a rival proposal coming from the private sector, Weil said.

A final decision on which plan to adopt is still pending, but a rival offer from private equity groups Cerberus and Centerbridge is not expected to have much chance of success, people close to the matter said.

“The state government has made a directional decision,” Weil said, adding that he was confident on getting a nod from the European Central Bank and the European Commission for the proposal from the state and the savings banks.

The regional state is ready to pump 1.5 billion euros ($1.72 billion) into the lender and provide 1 billion euros in guarantees, in addition to the 1.2 bln the savings banks are ready to inject, he said.

German savings banks on Thursday decided on a plan for the recapitalisation of NordLB, capping months of discussions during which a stake sale to private equity had seemed more likely.

According to the restructuring plan proposed by the state and the savings banks, NordLB’s balance sheet would shrink from a total of 150 billion euros to below 100 billion in the medium term. The lender would target a core equity ratio of about 14 percent, compared to 11.8 percent seen in September.

Parts of NordLB, such as its retail unit Braunschweiger Sparkasse, could be spun off.

NordLB is also planning to divest two portfolios of sour shipping loans. While one of them may be sold to an investor, the other one may be transferred to a run-down vehicle to minimise writedowns, said Finance minister Reinhold Hilbers, who also serves as NordLB’s chairman.

NordLB entered exclusive talks over the two shipping portfolios - dubbed Big Ben and Tower Bridge - in December, but made it clear that a signature on that deal was dependent on the outcome of talks on the recapitalisation of the bank. ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Writing by Arno Schuetze, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jane Merriman)