Banking supervisors largely approve NordLB's rescue plan - sources

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Banking supervisory authorities view the new business model of Germany’s ailing lender NordLB as largely positive, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Regulators, including the European Central Bank and Germany’s finance ministry, in a meeting with the bank’s owners expressed their overall approval of NordLB’s recapitalisation scheme, the sources said, adding that details had to be clarified by Monday.

NordLB declined to comment. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)