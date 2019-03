OSLO, March 4 (Reuters) - Nord Pool will evaluate strategic alternatives for its commercial power exchange business and has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken as an advisor, the company said on Monday.

Last year, Nord Pool decided to split into two legal entities, European Market Coupling Operator AS and Nord Pool AS, separating the market coupling operator functions from the commercial power exchange functions. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)