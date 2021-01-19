Gazprom eurobond prospectus warns of risks to Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom has acknowledged in a eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday that there are risks that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be of suspended or scrapped due to challenges such as political pressure.

“While implementing our major international projects, such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, we have faced and may continue to encounter risks associated with changes in political conditions in various regions related to such projects,” Gazprom said.

“In exceptional circumstances, including owing to political pressure, such changes may result in a project being suspended or discontinued.” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)