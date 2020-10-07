Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2

FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office UOKiK said on Wednesday it has fined Gazprom GAZP.MM over 29 billion zlotys ($7.61 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without the watchdog's approval.

UOKiK has also imposed a 234 million zloty fine on the remaining five companies financing the pipeline, which would double Russia’s gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper UN01.DE and BASF's BASFn.DE Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch company Shell RDSa.L, Austria's OMV OMVV.VI and Engie ENGIE.PA.