Nord Stream 2 postpones resumption of pipeline construction: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium will not yet resume the work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany on Friday, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman.

“We have permission from the Danish energy agency to start work from Friday. However, this does not mean that we will also resume laying pipes on Friday,” he was quoted as saying.

The consortium can probably tell at the end of January or in early February when the work will resume, the spokesman said.