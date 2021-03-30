Russia's Akademik Cherskiy vessel moves to Danish waters for Nord Stream 2 construction

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian vessel Akademik Cherskiy is transiting to Danish waters to start preparatory work before commencing laying pipes for the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, the consortium said on Tuesday.

It will join another Russian vessel, Fortuna, which is laying pipes in Danish waters, despite the threat of sanctions from the United States.

The pipeline from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea is 94% completed and a portion of around 138 kilometres is left to be built, the consortium said earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Oksana Kobzeva and Polina Devitt Editing by Chris Reese)