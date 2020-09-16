UPDATE 1-Gazprom vessel sets sail for Nord Stream 2 base in Germany -data

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A vessel of Russian gas giant Gazprom has departed for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s supply base in Germany, data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that Moscow is still determined to push on with the politically-charged project.

Nord Stream 2, which is yet to be completed, came under the spotlight after U.S. sanctions last year and faced growing calls for its cancellation from Western politicians following the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic.

According to ship tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon, the vessel, Ivan Sidorenko, departed St Petersburg for the German port of Mukran, where pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are stored.

The Kommersant newspaper said the vessel will supply pipes for another Russian vessel, Akademik Cherskiy, which is set to finish laying pipes for the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Cherskiy is moored in Mukran, the Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Gazprom did not reply to a request to comment.

The project has divided the European Union, with some member states such as Poland saying it will increase the bloc’s energy reliance on Russia and undermine Ukraine as a transit state for Russian gas pipelines to Europe.

Navalny fell seriously ill onboard a domestic flight while campaigning on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin.

Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia, which denies any wrongdoing.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen accused Russia of systematically seeking to eliminate pro-democracy opponents at home and around the region. She said it was wrong to think the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would help to improve tense EU-Russia ties.

Nord Stream 2 is designed to export 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas annually, or around a third of planned Gazprom’s overseas gas supplies for this year.

It was halted in December as pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations due to U.S. sanctions targeting companies providing vessels laying the project’s pipes.

Russia has said it would complete the project on its own.

Gazprom is taking on half of the project’s planned costs of about 9.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion). The rest is shared by Austria’s OMV, Uniper and Wintershall of Germany, Royal Dutch Shell and France’s Engie. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Evans)