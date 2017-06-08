FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 months ago

Nordstrom family exploring deal to take retailer private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.

Shares of the company, which had a market value of $6.72 billion as of Wednesday closing, rose 16.5 percent in premarket trading.

The company, however, said the group had not made a formal proposal yet regarding such a transaction. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

