Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc said on Wednesday its net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended Jan. 2 fell about 22%, as the department-store operator struggled to bring in customers due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Digital sales for the period, however, increased 23% and accounted for more than half of total sales, Nordstrom said.