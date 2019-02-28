Company News
Nordstrom profit beats Wall Street estimates, shares rise

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares up more than 5 percent after hours.

Net income rose to $248 million, or $1.48 per share, compared with $151 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. That beat Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.42 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The retailer said same-store sales rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, missing the 1.1 percent increase expected by Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York Editing by Bill Rigby)

