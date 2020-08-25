Company News
August 25, 2020 / 8:16 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Nordstrom quarterly sales plunge 53%

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported a 53% fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, as its stores were temporarily shut for about half of the reported quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seattle-based company posted net sales of $1.78 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with $3.78 billion, a year earlier.

Nordstrom reported a net loss of $255 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to a profit of $141 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

