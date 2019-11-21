Company News
November 21, 2019 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nordstrom raises lower-end of profit forecast; shares rise

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc raised the lower-end of its full-year profit forecast on Thursday and said the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports was not expected to be significant for the year, sending shares up 7% after the bell.

The company expects full-year profit to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, up from the prior forecast of $3.25 to $3.50 per share.

Total revenue fell 2% to $3.67 billion in the third quarter ended Nov.2, in line with the analysts’ average estimate, according to IBES Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below