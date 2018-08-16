FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nordstrom same-store sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales growth on Thursday, as more people shopped at the apparel retailer’s online stores.

The Seattle-based upscale clothing and accessories retailer said net income rose to $162 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $110 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Same-stores sales rose 4 percent, beating the average analyst estimate of a rise of 0.81 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose about 7.1 percent to $3.98 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

