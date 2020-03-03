Nordstrom sees 2020 earnings largely below estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc forecast 2020 profit largely below market expectations on Tuesday, after the upscale apparel retailer missed estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, sending its shares down more than 8% in after-market trading.

The Seattle-based company expects to earn $3.25 to $3.50 per share in fiscal 2020, compared with analysts’ estimates of $3.49 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $4.54 billion from $4.48 billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, falling short of estimates of $4.56 billion. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)