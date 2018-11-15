Company News
November 15, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nordstrom's quarterly full-price same-store sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported lower-than expected quarterly full-price comparable store sales, as fewer people visited its stores and bought items at full price.

Same-store sales in full price increased 0.4 percent in the quarter ended Nov. 3, below analysts’ estimate of 1.74 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. [nBw7cCKrBa ]

Net income fell to $67 million, or 39 cents per share, from $114 million, or 67 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
