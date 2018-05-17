Nordstrom's quarterly sales beat estimates

May 17 (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported quarterly sales on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, as more people visited the upscale clothing and accessories retailer’s stores in the United States.

The company’s net income rose to $87 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $63 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nordstrom’s total revenue increased to $3.56 billion from $3.35 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)