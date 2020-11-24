Nordstrom tops earnings expectations, sees boost in online sales

FILE PHOTO: The outside of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday a 37% surge in online sales helped the upscale department store’s earnings top analyst expectations and boost its confidence about its holiday performance.

Shares of the Seattle-based retailer were trading up 3% after the bell.

“We are encouraged by the positive momentum and expect continued progress in the fourth quarter and into 2021,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom.

Net earnings more than halved to $53 million, or 34 cents per share, while analysts on average were expecting a loss of 6 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

U.S. department stores, which were struggling to boost sales even before the health crisis, have poured money into their online operations, delivery and curbside pickup services ahead of the all-important holiday season to keep pace with deeper-pocketed, “essential” retailers like Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

Like many of its peers, Nordstrom suffered from a months-long closure of its stores across the United States, bringing foot traffic to a standstill. Shoppers staying home to curb the spread of the virus did not find themselves purchasing as much upscale apparel and formal work attire.

Sales in Nordstrom’s higher-margin full-price channel decreased 7%, compared with a 58% slump in the previous quarter, boosted by the Anniversary Sale being moved to the third quarter from the second. The retailer also benefited from cutting costs, it said.

The company’s net sales fell to about $3 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $3.57 billion last year.