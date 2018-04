NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp , one of the largest U.S. railroads by revenue, reported a rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, driven by higher volumes of the freight it carries and a lower effective tax rate.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based railroad operator posted first-quarter net income of $552 million, or $1.93 cents per share, up from $443 million, or $1.48 per share a year earlier.