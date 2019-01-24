Company News
January 24, 2019 / 9:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norfolk Southern profit tops Wall Street view

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that topped Wall Street’s view on volume and pricing gains.

The fourth-largest U.S. railroad’s fourth-quarter profit was $702 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $3.97 billion, or $13.79 per share, last year when it booked a large tax gain from the changes to U.S. tax law.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $2.29 per share for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Leslie Adler)

