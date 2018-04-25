UPDATE 1-Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern 1st-qtr profit

(Adds details from release)

By Eric M. Johnson

April 25 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp, one of the largest U.S. railroads by revenue, reported a rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, driven by higher volumes of consumer goods and a lower effective tax rate.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based railroad operator said first-quarter net income jumped to $552 million, or $1.93 cents per share, from $443 million, or $1.48 per share a year earlier.

The railroad struggled to reign in expenses, which increased 4 percent to $1.9 billion from the year-ago period, though higher fuel prices and costs from slower train speeds were partly offset by efficiency gains.

Its operating ratio, a closely watched measure of operating costs as a percentage of revenue, rose to 69.3 percent from 67.4 percent from January. A lower operating ratio shows improvement in profitability.

Quarterly revenue increased 6 percent to $2.7 billion from the first quarter of 2017, driven by a 3 percent rise in overall cargo volumes. Consumer goods grew 8 percent, which offset declines in merchandise and coal volumes.

Analysts expected $2.68 billion in revenue. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)