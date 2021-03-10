Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

Nornickel pays Russia $2 billion over Arctic fuel leak

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid $2 billion to Russia for the environmental damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the country’s worst Arctic environmental disaster.

The size of the penalty, unprecedented in Russia, follows a leak last May of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near Norilsk in Siberia which infuriated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

$1 = 74.0050 roubles Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely

