Nornickel pays $2 billion for Russia's worst Arctic spillage

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid Russia $2 billion for the damage caused by a fuel spill last year in the country’s worst Arctic environmental disaster.

The leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil from a rusty-looking storage tank at mining firm Nornickel’s power plant in Siberia angered President Vladimir Putin.

The penalty, by far the biggest fine for environmental damage in Russia, has sent a message to companies to modernise their production, Russian officials have said.

Nornickel, which was told to pay $2 billion in damages by a Russian court in February, decided not to appeal the ruling.

The world’s biggest producer of palladium and a leading player in nickel set aside $2 billion to cover the potential fine months before the court ruling. Its 2020 net profit fell by 39% as a result of the provision.

The fuel spill was followed by a series of smaller incidents in the Arctic over the following ten months, raising criticism of Nornickel’s environmental and safety measures.

The company is currently trying to halt water flowing into its two main mines in the same area, and is fixing its processing plant after part of it collapsed during renovation work in February, killing three workers.