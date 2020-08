MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out briefly due to a short circuit at Norilsk Nickel’s power station in the Arctic on Monday, killing one worker, the company said in a statement.

Environmental security at Nornickel’s Arctic assets has been in focus since 21,000 tonnes of fuel leaked from a tank at its other power plant near Norilsk on May 29, followed by a series of smaller incidents. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)