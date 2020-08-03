UPDATE 1-Brief fire kills worker at Russia's Nornickel power plant

(Adds more details of incident)

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out briefly due to a short circuit at Norilsk Nickel’s power station in the Arctic on Monday, killing one worker, the company said in a statement.

Environmental security at Nornickel’s Arctic assets has been in focus since 21,000 tonnes of fuel leaked from a tank at its other power plant near Norilsk on May 29, followed by a series of smaller incidents.

Nornickel is the world’s largest producer of palladium and one of the biggest for nickel.

The company said the fire, in a closed switchgear, only covered six square metres and had been extinguished. It was investigating the incident which had not affected either power supply to the city or production assets, it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)