MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reported an 81% leap in first-half net profit to $3 billion, citing higher prices for palladium and increased output of its key metals.

Nornickel’s first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $3.7 billion, up 21% year on year, while revenue rose 8% to $6.3 billion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)