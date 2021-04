OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Norway's Norse Atlantic NORSE-ME.OL, a recently formed long-haul budget airline that plans to launch operations this year, made its Oslo stock market debut on Monday, trading up 5% in early trade.

Norse traded at 21 Norwegian crowns ($2.46) per share at 0731 GMT, up from a price of 20 crowns in a private placement late last month.