Flight attendant union signs agreement for 700 jobs with Norse Atlantic

May 27 (Reuters) - The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), which represents the crew of 17 airlines, on Thursday entered a pre-hire agreement with Norway’s budget airline Norse Atlantic for at least 700 flight attendant jobs in the United States.

Airlines are ramping up the hiring of pilots and flight attendants ahead of an expected boom in air travel, as economies open up and vaccination efforts expand.

The contract with Norse Atlantic includes job protection, healthcare and 401k retirement accounts, among other key benefits, the U.S.-based union and the company said in a joint statement. (bit.ly/3fQ04iP)

Norse will maintain these jobs in the United States and protect against furloughs if flight attendants are also employed outside of the United States, the contract, subject to ratification by the flight attendants, stated.

Norse said the deal with the union would give it “even more urgency” to seek all regulatory approvals to start operations “as soon as possible”.

Norse Atlantic hopes to fill a gap left by Norwegian Air, which offered low-cost transatlantic flights but was forced to trim down its operations due to mounting debt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic leaving it to focus on Nordic and European routes.