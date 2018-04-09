Hydro CEO hopes environment reports will aid effort to resume full Alunorte output

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro believes two environmental reports regarding its Brazilian Alunorte alumina refinery will help the company win permission to resume full output from the plant, its CEO told Reuters on Monday.

“This puts the facts on the table and gives us a foundation for resolving the situation,” Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said in an interview, adding that the firm is in “a constructive dialogue” with local authorities.

The company last week sued a local prosecutor in Brazil, pushing for a new water quality study to assess the spills. ] (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)